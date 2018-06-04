Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons not only can play basketball, but also something called Big-sketball.Simmons attempted to make 'the biggest shot' of his career during Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night before the NBA Finals Sunday night.The Sixers star had to get a massive basketball into a giant hoop."It's a little bigger [than regulation,]" Simmons told Kimmel.Getting the basketball off a bounce, Simmons was able to drop it in the hoop.Because Simmons successfully made the basket, everyone in the studio audience went home with concert tickets. If he did not make it, they were told they'd been given toothpicks.------