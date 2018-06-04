SPORTS

76ers guard Ben Simmons attempts 'biggest shot of career' on Jimmy Kimmel Live

EMBED </>More Videos

Ben Simmons plays 'Bigs-etball' on Kimmel. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons not only can play basketball, but also something called Big-sketball.

Simmons attempted to make 'the biggest shot' of his career during Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night before the NBA Finals Sunday night.


The Sixers star had to get a massive basketball into a giant hoop.

"It's a little bigger [than regulation,]" Simmons told Kimmel.

Getting the basketball off a bounce, Simmons was able to drop it in the hoop.

Because Simmons successfully made the basket, everyone in the studio audience went home with concert tickets. If he did not make it, they were told they'd been given toothpicks.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ers
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News