Simmons attempted to make 'the biggest shot' of his career during Jimmy Kimmel Live Game Night before the NBA Finals Sunday night.
The biggest shot of Ben Simmons’ career on #Kimmel #GameNight in PRIMETIME tonight! 🏀 7|6c & after the game on the West Coast #NBAFinals @BenSimmons25 #Bigsketball pic.twitter.com/Ogjm0gsI1W— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) June 3, 2018
The Sixers star had to get a massive basketball into a giant hoop.
"It's a little bigger [than regulation,]" Simmons told Kimmel.
Getting the basketball off a bounce, Simmons was able to drop it in the hoop.
Because Simmons successfully made the basket, everyone in the studio audience went home with concert tickets. If he did not make it, they were told they'd been given toothpicks.
