Police: NJ teacher sent male student inappropriate photos

EWING, N.J. --
Authorities say a high school teacher sent inappropriate photos to a male student.

Chelsea Hahn is facing three counts of child endangerment. Ewing school officials say she's been suspended and is barred from being on school property.

It wasn't known Monday if Hahn has retained an attorney.

Authorities say the Ewing High School teacher sent "inappropriate photos and messages to the student via social media." But they haven't said if the boy was a student in any of her classes or provided further details about him.

Authorities declined to provide further details on the allegations, citing the ongoing investigation.

