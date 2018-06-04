FYI PHILLY

Six ways to work out down the shore

Here are some fun ways to shed pounds after indulging at the beach. (WPVI)

American Cancer Society Bike-a-Thon 2018 - Sunday, June 10th, 6:30 a.m
5th and Race Streets in Philadelphia

There are four start points and six potential routes so you can choose a short, medium or long ride. All routes end on the beach and boardwalk in Atlantic City. 6abc is partnering in the bike-a-thon in memory of Action News Sports Anchor Gary Papa.

Brigantine Beach Volleyball Association
Open-play games on six beach courts every Thursday night from 6 p.m. to dusk
$15 to join; $5 to play for the night
38th Street Beach (Ocean Ave & 38th Street), Brigantine, NJ 08203

Running, Biking & Hiking
The boardwalk in Ventnor City is 1.7 miles and 100 percent free.

Ventnor City
If you want to get off the beaten path, hit the Atlantic County Bikeway, a 7.5 mile path open dawn to dusk.
Atlantic County Bikeway

Running between:
Harbor Square (formerly Shore Mall)
6725 E Black Horse Pike, Egg Harbor Township, NJ 08234

The Atlantic County Institute of Technology
5080 Atlantic Ave, Mays Landing, NJ 08330

Beach Boot Camp: Surfside Fitness
45th Street Beach, Sea Isle
June 2, 9, 16, 23; June 25 - Sept. 3; Monday-Saturday: 8 a.m.
21st Street Beach, Avalon NJ
June 26 - Sept. 1
Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday: 8 a.m.

Island Water Sports | Facebook
9701 3rd Ave, Stone Harbor, NJ 08247
(609) 368-6114

MAC | Facebook
215 Light House Ave., Cape May Point, NJ 08212

Jersey shore running club | Facebook
