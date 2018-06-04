EDUCATION

Mayor, superintendent push for more Philadelphia school repair funding

Mayor, superintendent push for more Philadelphia school repair funding. Vernon Odom reports during Action News at 4pm on June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia's mayor and the superintendent of city schools are pushing hard for millions of dollars in repairs for aging buildings.

They were making their case at Woodrow Wilson Middle School in the northeast on Monday. The building, which houses 1,400 students in grade six through eight, dates back to the 1920's.

But the principal here is excited since her school is getting more than $15 million for major renovations.

"Through these renovations, we hope to see new boilers. Where once we had three boilers to service our school, now we're down to a half. And more than one outlet per classroom will be taken care of," said Principal Stefanie Ressler.

Mayor Jim Kenney and Superintendent William Hite used the school as an example of the buildings across the city that are in need of repair. They say they need $700 million over the next five years to get it done.

The tour also served as a prod for city council, which is now in budget hearings holds the purse strings.

"No student, teacher, or parent should have to wait indefinitely for needed improvements to their schools," said Kenney. "We shouldn't have to wonder every year if there will be enough funding to avoid staffing cuts and address urgent building needs."

"The funding would allow us to immediately hire contractors to remove peeling, crumbling paint to align with EPA standards," said Hite.

There has been no word from city council on their plan, but members are seeking accountability for money already spent.

