After more than 62 years as a toll booth operator, one local man is hanging up his hat and retiring.Chester Detweiler has worked as the senior officer collector at the Lansdale Interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike since December 1955.In 62 years, he has made it to work all but 2 or 3 times and that doesn't include the night he was snowed in and had to sleep in the toll booth.You can imagine a lot has changed in his more than 6 decades on the turnpike, including the toll pricing from his first day to his last."From Norristown to Lansdale -- 15 cents," he said. "It's 2 dollars and 10 cents now."Even though he's officially retired Detweiler said he will still be coming in on Tuesday.------