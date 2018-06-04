PHILLY PROUD

Lansdale Interchange Toll booth operator retires after 62 years on the job

EMBED </>More Videos

Toll booth operator retiers after more than 6 decades on the job: Alicia Vitarelli reports on Action News at 4 p.m., June 4, 2018 (WPVI)

LANSDALE, Pa. (WPVI) --
After more than 62 years as a toll booth operator, one local man is hanging up his hat and retiring.

Chester Detweiler has worked as the senior officer collector at the Lansdale Interchange on the Pennsylvania Turnpike since December 1955.

In 62 years, he has made it to work all but 2 or 3 times and that doesn't include the night he was snowed in and had to sleep in the toll booth.

You can imagine a lot has changed in his more than 6 decades on the turnpike, including the toll pricing from his first day to his last.

"From Norristown to Lansdale -- 15 cents," he said. "It's 2 dollars and 10 cents now."

Even though he's officially retired Detweiler said he will still be coming in on Tuesday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsretirementpennsylvania turnpikePhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News