Study: ACL repair holds up over time

ACL surgery holds up over time - Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on June 4, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
If you've ever suffered an ACL tear, there is good news for the future.

Researchers from the Cleveland Clinic followed nearly 1,600 people after ACL surgery and checked in with them after two years, 6 years and 10 years.

If patients completed their rehabilitation, they were still in good shape two years out.

After that, some reported being less active but their pain and mobility - in terms of what they could do - remained the same.

On the flip side, patients who seemed to have more problems were people who needed a revision surgery, people who smoke or who are overweight.

It's just one more reason to do what you can to make healthy choices.

