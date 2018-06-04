EDUCATION

Dancing girl steals show at pre-K graduation

Pre-K graduation sensation: Alicia Vitarelli reports during "Big Talkers" on Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 4, 2018.

It's graduation season and that means time to celebrate our accomplishments.

If you need encouragement to celebrate yourself, look no further than five-year-old Aubrey Toby.

The little girl walked that pre-k graduation line in Durham, North Carolina like no other.

Her uncle, Merle Murrian, says her future is going to be amazing.

This is only the pre-k graduation - oh the places she'll go...and dance... and spin!

Murrian says it's clear - his niece is a young queen in the making.
