Dancing girl steals show at pre-K graduation

It's graduation season and that means time to celebrate our accomplishments.If you need encouragement to celebrate yourself, look no further than five-year-old Aubrey Toby.The little girl walked that pre-k graduation line in Durham, North Carolina like no other.Her uncle, Merle Murrian, says her future is going to be amazing.This is only the pre-k graduation - oh the places she'll go...and dance... and spin!Murrian says it's clear - his niece is a young queen in the making.