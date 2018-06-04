Taiwanese exchange student who threatened to shoot up Bonner Prendergast High School pleads guilty, will be deported

A Taiwanese exchange student accused of threatening a shooting at his high school has been sentenced to four to 23 months in prison but a judge ordered immediate parole to federal authorities for deportation.

Court records indicate that earlier this year An Tso Sun, an exchange student from Taiwan, told a classmate at Bonner Prendergast High School that he plans to shoot up the school on May 1.

That classmate quickly informed the authorities.

The ensuing investigation determined that the 18-year-old was in possession of 9 mm handgun and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.

School President Dr. John Cooke said he will never know if Sun really intended to open fire on Bonner Prendi but he's just happy this case is over.

"In this day and age you can't be joking around about stuff like this," said Bonner-Prendergast HS President John Cooke. "We are really thankful that the student who heard this came forward, and we worked really closely with the police department to reach this resolution."

Sun's parents, a famous director and actress back in Taiwan, were present Monday when their son entered an open plea in a Delaware County Court on Monday to terroristic threats.

Judge Barry Dozor handed down a sentence of four to 23 months in jail with credit for time served.

In essence, he will remain behind bars until he is deported which will officials said will likely take place in about a month.

Dozor said Sun had the means to act on his threats and "this was more than just mere words."

Sun's defense attorney says, all things considered, the sentence was appropriate.

"He disrespected school and the community and he had to pay a price, and it's a fair price," said Defense Attorney Robert Keller.

