Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HIZk8xnJF1 — Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 5, 2018

Mayor Kenney's office responded to President Trump's disinviting of the Philadelphia Eagles to the White House by calling Trump a "fragile egomaniac obsessed with crowd size and afraid of the embarrassment of throwing a party to which no one wants to attend."The Mayor's office issued a statement following Monday nights decision to rescind the White House invitiation to the Super Bowl Champions Kenney's chief of staff also chimed in on Twitter.Kenney said the team embodies everything that makes our country and city great and said the team is welcome at City Hall anytime.The following is the mayor's statement in its entirety:------