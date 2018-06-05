U.S. & WORLD

Hailstorm crushes nose of American Airlines plane

EMBED </>More Videos

Hailstorm crushes nose of plane. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A hailstorm crushed the nose of an American Airlines plane.

The Phoenix-bound flight had to make an emergency landing in El Paso, Texas on Sunday night.

There were 130 passengers and five crew members on board.

No injuries were reported.

An airline spokesman says windshield panels and a cockpit side window were also damaged, but the engines, including the fan blades, were intact.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheru.s. & worldweathertravelamerican airlineshail
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
WEATHER
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Philadelphians battle the extreme heat
Hot weather means big business at the Jersey shore
What is 'Manhattanhenge' and how can you see it?
Cecily Tynan visits with the oldest animal at the Philadelphia Zoo
More Weather
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News