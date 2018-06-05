U.S. & WORLD

Woman sues Target over racial profiling claims

EMBED </>More Videos

Michigan woman suing Target. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A Michigan woman is suing Target over claims she was racially profiled.

The incident happened at a Target location in Southfield last month.

Ashanea Davis says two loss prevention officers took her to a back room and forced her to lift up her shirt and pull down her pants to prove she had not stolen a bathing suit.

"At first I was in shock, of course, and it was just very humiliating. I felt degraded. It was sad. I was very upset," Davis said.

Target has since fired one employee who was directly involved in the incident.

The retailer also released a statement apologizing, saying, "We want everyone who shops at Target to feel welcomed and respected and take any allegations of mistreatment seriously."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessu.s. & worldtargetracial profilinglawsuit
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
BUSINESS
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News