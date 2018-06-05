CANCER

Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump on her throat

Doctor alerts woman on HGTV of lump. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

A surgeon who noticed something wrong with a woman he saw on television went on a mission to find her.

It was an effort that may have helped to save her life.

Nicole McGuiness was featured on HGTV's 'Beachfront Bargain Hunt.'

Dr. Eric Voigt was watching and noticed the 31-year-old had a lump in her neck.

He turned to Facebook to find her and raise his concerns.

McGuiness followed up with her doctor and learned she had thyroid cancer.

McGuiness says she is now undergoing treatment and plans to stay in touch with Dr. Voigt.
