MISS AMERICA

Miss America dropping swimsuit competition

EMBED </>More Videos

Miss America dropping swimsuit competition. Report from Good Morning America on June 5, 2018. (AP)

By WAYNE PARRY
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. --
The Miss America Organization is dropping the swimsuit competition from its nationally televised broadcast, saying it will no longer judge contestants on their appearance.

Gretchen Carlson, a former Miss America who is head of the organization's board of trustees, made the announcement Tuesday on "Good Morning America."

She also says the group will make changes to the evening wear portion of the competition, adding it will not judge women on their chosen attire.

The changes follow an email scandal in December in which former leaders denigrated the intelligence and personal lives of former Miss Americas.

That led to a shakeup at the top, and the group's top three leadership posts are now held by women.

The changes will start with this year's broadcast on Sept. 9.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentn.j. newsnew jersey newsmiss americaAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
MISS AMERICA
Factions in Miss America split over leadership, direction
Factions in Miss America split over leadership, direction
Miss America Organization appoints female leaders
3 Miss America officials resign, 1 apologizes to ex-winner
More miss america
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Demi Lovato Sweepstakes
Becca visits her final 4 men's hometowns
3 tantalizing food and drink experiences in Philadelphia this week
Happy Birthday, Disneyland!
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News