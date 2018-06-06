ENTERTAINMENT

Danny DeVito takes cutout of Pa. prom girl to 'Always Sunny' set

Danny DeVito takes cutout of Pa. prom girl to TV set. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 6, 2018. ( robmcelhenney/Instagram)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A Pennsylvania teen's love for actor Danny DeVito caught the attention of the cast from 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.'

Last month, Allison Cross created a cutout of Danny Devito and brought it as her Carlisle High School prom date.

Now, DeVito is returning the gesture.



On Monday, Actor Rob Mcelhenney posted a picture on Instagram of DeVito with a cutout of Allison on the set of the TV show.

The caption reads, ""Hey Allison- I heard you took cardboard Danny to prom. What a coincidence. He took cardboard Allison to Paddy's..."

Allison saw the post and tweeted her response, "I am shooketh."


She then added, "Thank you SO, SO MUCH @RMcElhenney and @DannyDeVito for fulfilling my dream of visiting Paddy's Pub from @alwayssunny!!"



entertainmententertainmentpromtelevisionpa. news
