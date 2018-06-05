WHAT'S THE DEAL

What's the Deal: Is cell phone insurance worth it?

EMBED </>More Videos

Is cell phone insurance worth the cost? Nydia Han reports on Action News at 4:30 p.m., June 5, 2018. (WPVI)

By
When your smartphone takes a hit, repairs can be expensive.

Consumer Reports took a look to see if smartphone insurance is a smart choice for you.

In a recent survey, Consumer Reports found that over the last two years, half of the folks they surveyed had at least one major incident with a phone in their household, and if there are kids in the house, that went up to 81 percent.

Without coverage, the average cost to repair a cracked screen for an Apple iPhone 8 is $145. To repair a Samsung Galaxy S8 PLUS around $277.

"Phones in general now are more expensive because they have more sophisticated components," said Consumer Reports Tech Editor Bree Fowler. "Which means if you break it, it's going to cost you a lot more to fix it."

Apple and Samsung sell their own protection plans.

Apple Care + for an iPhone 8 costs $129 and $199 for the iPhone X. Samsung Premium Care is $11.99 a month.

"Coverage plans from Apple and Samsung don't cover loss or theft. They're basically extended warranties, not insurance. So they cover things like cracked screens, mechanical failures," said Consumer Reports Money Editor Margot Gilman.

Another option is getting insurance through your provider.

All four major carriers cover repairs along with loss and theft, depending on the type of plan you select and your device.

But is cell phone insurance really necessary?

"The important thing is to know thyself," said Gilman. "You need to take a step back and ask yourself: am I the kind of person who tends to lose things, do I have teenagers who tend to lose or break things."

Consumer Reports' rule of thumb: if you feel like within a two year period you're likely to have two or more incidents occur to your phone, you may want to get insurance.

Consumer Reports also found that cracked screens are by far the most common repair needed.

Thirty percent of survey respondents said someone in their household had cracked their smartphone screen in the last two years.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shoppingconsumersaving with 6abcwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WHAT'S THE DEAL
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
What's the Deal: Packing tips and hacks from a local stylist
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
Smart thermostat may help to lower electric bills
FDA approves popular facial filler for hand rejuvenation
More what's the deal
SHOPPING
Waterpik recalls toothbrush due to fire risk
Consumer Reports: Save thousands on kitchen appliance updates
Amazon hopes its Prime Day doesn't go to the dogs
Build-A-Bear continues 'pay your age' promo for birthdays
What's the Deal: Amazon Prime Day sneak peek
More Shopping
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News