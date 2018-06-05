Lawyer: Charges not merited in death of McMaster's father

Christann Gainey

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
An attorney for a woman charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of the father of former national security adviser H.R. McMaster while at a Philadelphia senior care facility says the state will not find any criminal intent for neglect against her client.

Attorney Sharon Piper said at a hearing Tuesday that Christann Gainey was charged to deflect criminal liability from the facility, Cathedral Village. Gainey is a nurse who worked for an outside staffing agency.
Watch video of Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announcing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of H.R. McMaster, Sr. on May 10, 2018.



Gainey pleaded not guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to the death of H.R. McMaster Sr. after a fall at the facility in April. Prosecutors say Gainey failed to do mandatory medical and neurological checks on him.

The hearing has been continued until July.

Investigation into death of father of former Trump advisor continues: Chad Pradellis reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018



