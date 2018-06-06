BANK ROBBERY

Woman sought in Center City bank robbery

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police and the FBI are on the hunt for a woman who held up a center city bank Tuesday.
EMBED More News Videos

Woman sought in Center City bank robbery: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., June 5, 2018


Police said she gave a demand note to a teller at the Citizens Bank branch on the 1700 block of JFK Boulevard at 5:30 p.m. and got away with cash.

According to officials, no one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a black female in her late 20s to early 30s, approximately 5'2"-5'5" tall, heavy build. She was wearing black Muslim-style garb, a purple leopard-print headscarf, hot pink slip-on sandals, black eyeglasses, and carrying a purse.

A reward is being offered for the capture of the woman. She is considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about this robbery or this subject is urged to call the FBI/PPD Violent Crimes Task Force at 215-418-4000.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbank robberyCenter City Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
BANK ROBBERY
Police: Man sought for bank robbery in Acme store in Philly
Man sought for allegedly robbing a PNC bank in N.J.
Suspect sought for 2 bank robberies in NE Philadelphia
Man sought for robbery at TD Bank in Willingboro
Suspect sought for bank robbery at the Jersey Shore
More bank robbery
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News