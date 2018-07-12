Baked Zoodle Eggs
- 1 zucchini, spiraled
- 2 organic eggs
- 1 tsp melted coconut oil
- 1/8 tsp salt
- 1/4 tsp black pepper
- 1 small 4- 6 in small ramekins
Can double the recipe and make 4 separate nests
DIRECTIONS
Use coconut oil to grease the bottom of your ramekin. Mound half of the zucchini noodles into a small nest and make a tiny well in the center. Do the same with the other half. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Carefully remove from oven.
Crack eggs into separate bowl and pour 1 egg into each zoodle nest. (You can do the same thing on a baking sheet with multiple eggs but be very careful your nests are tight so egg does not run underneath.) Season with salt and pepper. Return to oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until eggs are cooked through and opaque. Serve warm.
SUMMER FOODS SERIES
Week 1: Zucchini and baked Zucchini
Week 2: Watermelon and Watermelon Ice
Week 3: Tomatoes and Tomato jam
Week 4: Blueberries and blueberry crostata
Week 5: Corn and shucking corn
