Eat Your Way To Wellness' Summer foods you will love: Zucchini

Zucchini is on the menu and we're slicing it up for zoodles and other fun recipes. (WPVI)

Summer is just around the corner and Eat Your Way to Wellness has some foods and recipes to help you beat the heat while you eat. This week: Zucchini is on the menu and we're slicing it up for zoodles and other fun recipes. Watch above as Jessica DeLuise shows you why this super veggies perfect for the summer!

Baked Zoodle Eggs
  • 1 zucchini, spiraled
  • 2 organic eggs
  • 1 tsp melted coconut oil
  • 1/8 tsp salt
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper
  • 1 small 4- 6 in small ramekins

Can double the recipe and make 4 separate nests

DIRECTIONS
Use coconut oil to grease the bottom of your ramekin. Mound half of the zucchini noodles into a small nest and make a tiny well in the center. Do the same with the other half. Bake at 375 degrees for 10 minutes. Carefully remove from oven.
Crack eggs into separate bowl and pour 1 egg into each zoodle nest. (You can do the same thing on a baking sheet with multiple eggs but be very careful your nests are tight so egg does not run underneath.) Season with salt and pepper. Return to oven and bake for an additional 15 minutes or until eggs are cooked through and opaque. Serve warm.

SUMMER FOODS SERIES
Week 1: Zucchini and baked Zucchini
Week 2: Watermelon and Watermelon Ice
Week 3: Tomatoes and Tomato jam
Week 4: Blueberries and blueberry crostata

Week 5: Corn and shucking corn
JESSICA DELUISE, MHS, PA-C | WEBSITE | FACEBOOK |

