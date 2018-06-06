Photo of burned baby is warning from fire department about hot water from garden hose

EMBED </>More Videos

Police in Las Vegas warn people about hot water from garden hose (KTRK)

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (WPVI) --
Emergency officials in Las Vegas showed a photo of a baby scalded by hot water to warn parents not to let kids play with a garden hose left out in the sun.

KTRK-TV reports, the photo is actually from an incident in Arizona that happened in 2016 when a toddler was badly burned by hot water from a garden hose.

The 9-month-old suffered second-degree burns.

According to a report by KPHO, the boy's mother was filling up the kiddie pool and accidentally sprayed him when she turned on the hose.

Las Vegas Fire Rescue shared the photo on Monday to remind folks that direct sunlight during the summer can heat the water inside the hose to 130 - 140 degrees.
They suggest letting the water flow out of the hose a few minutes to cool down before using it.


-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
heatweatherfamilychildrenwaterNevadaArizona
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News