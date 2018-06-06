Bucks County funeral director accused of stealing from clients

Bucks Co. funeral director accused of stealing from clients. Brian Taff reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 6, 2018. (WPVI)

BUCKS COUNTY (WPVI) --
The owner of Bucks County funeral home will likely spend years in prison for stealing nearly $300,000 from his clients.

Prosecutors say 53-year-old David Faust, used Faust Funeral Home, to forge death certificates for 54 customers who pre-paid for funeral expenses then collected those funds for his own use.

He also accepted more than $100,000 in disability benefits he didn't need.

Faust has pleaded guilty to nine separate crimes.

A sentencing date has not yet been set, but officials say the punishment will be significant.

Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsfuneraltheftfraud
