Philadelphia high school teacher accused of taking bribes for better grades

EMBED </>More Videos

Philly school teacher accused of taking bribes for grades: Vernon Odom reports on Action News at 5 p.m., June 6, 2018 (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A School District of Philadelphia teacher assigned to the Linc High School in North Philadelphia has been removed from the school pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations she took money in exchange for giving better grades.

The allegations against Amanda Richardson surfaced last week.

School district officials immediately launched an investigation by the city's inspector general and school police.

"An investigation is ongoing, so as that takes place the teacher is not in the school," said School District of Philadelphia Spokesperson Lee Whack. "We will fully assess the matter and make a decision from there."

Parents of the 200 students at the school have been notified by phone chain and a letter sent home Tuesday, which included the statement: "We want to reassure our entire school community this type of matter is taken seriously, and if true, it is completely unacceptable."

Whack said while grades are important, it's important that the district holds our students and our teachers to a high standard.

"That is something we remain focused on, something we found about and acted as quickly as possible to address the matter," he said.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsbriberyeducationphiladelphia school districthigh school
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News