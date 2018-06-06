A physical therapist in the Lehigh Valley has been arrested for the alleged sex assault of an elderly patient.The suspect is identified as 42-year-old Arnee Rubi. He's been in the business for five years, investigators say, and there is a concern there are more victims out there.Northampton County District Attorney John Morganelli says a few weeks ago, Rubi was at the home of a 96-year-old male client who was recovering from a recenthip injury.But when a member of the victim's family walked in on what was supposed to be a home physical therapy session, Rubi was allegedly seen forcing the elderly man to perform a sex act on him.The witness says Rubi quickly fled the home once he realized he had been caught.The ensuing investigation revealed that was allegedly the second time Rubi sexually assaulted that victim.Rubi was employed by St. Luke's Visiting Nurses Association at the time. An official there sent Action News a statement reading, "St. Luke's no longer employs this individual. The Network is cooperating with authorities to assist in their investigation."Meanwhile, Morganelli says crimes like these, especially against the elderly, are nothing short of despicable."Opening up your home to a health care professional to come to your home - you trust them, you trust them to do the right things. To take advantage of this elderly man in this fashion is just deplorable," he said.Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact police.------