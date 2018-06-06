SOCIETY

Members quit after gym's LGBT Pride Month event called off

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 6, 2018. (WPVI)

INDIANA (WPVI) --
A canceled workout at one popular gym in Indiana is causing people to cancel their memberships, and it's all about the reason why the gym nixed the event.

Employees and members at CrossFit Infiltrate in Indianapolis planned a special workout in support of LGBT Pride Month.

But when the ownership of the gym heard about it, the workout was called off. The owners told members by emails that they, "value health and wellness, and believe that this event does not."

Almost immediately, some members quit the gym, and some staff quit their jobs.

Asked for some clarification, the owners told one angry member, "We will choose to deploy our resources and efforts toward causes that line up with our values."

They also took issue with some who called them discriminatory, saying they have always, and will always, welcome all human beings.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societybig talkerslgbtqgay rightsIndiana
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News