A gang of thieves that targets places where they know where women will leave their purses unattended, like baseball games, daycare centers and gyms, has recently struck various locations in Bucks County.The last week and a half has been a nightmare for Lisa Ganey of Yardley.Last Wednesday evening, she was watching her son play a Little League game at a baseball field in Morrisville.Meanwhile, thieves believed to be associated with the so-called Felony Lane Gang broke her car window and stole her purse and camera bag.Days later, the funds were gone from her bank account after two withdrawals in Delaware."I went online and, all of a sudden, we noticed that there were two different withdrawals for $2,500 that took place on Thursday," she said.A few days later, the thieves withdrew another $4,500, emptying her savings."It's about $9,000 is what they got total," said Ganey.There were two other theft victims at the baseball field that same night. They, too, had thousands withdrawn from their accounts.Morrisville Borough Police Chief George McClay has little doubt this was the work of the Felony Lane Gang."They'll go to ball fields. They'll go to daycares. They'll go to movie theaters and they'll hit two to three cars just like they did that night," said McClay.Photos show a woman believed to be associated with the group at a bank drive-thru in Delaware County withdrawing money from a victim's bank account.McClay says they cost victims and banks millions upon millions of dollars in losses, and yet the crime is completely preventable."Take your purse with you. Don't leave it behind," said McClay.Ganey says it is unsettling because it doesn't seem like anyone is doing anything about it."Or they are limiting what they can do because they are hitting these smaller communities that don't have the manpower to follow up on things," Ganeysaid.Chief McClay says the 'Felony Lane Gang' is actually based in Florida and they're very organized, so when members get arrested, they get bailed out immediately and they're gone, making the cases difficult to prosecute.Bottom line: Police say don't leave your valuables in your car even if you intend to stay close by.------