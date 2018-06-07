FOOD

Waffle House in Del. shut down due to rodents

EMBED </>More Videos

Waffle House shuts down due to rodents. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

SMYRNA, Del. (WPVI) --
A waffle house in Smyrna, Delaware has been shut down after a video of a rodent in the restaurant went viral.

The video shows a mouse nibbling on crumbs below a counter at the Waffle House located at 37 Cory Lane.

It was closed after an inspection found evidence of a rodent infestation, and gross, unsanitary conditions.

Action News viewer John Stanley sent in the video.

Apparently, there were two complaints about rodents in the restaurants on the same day.

There is no word yet on when the restaurant will reopen.

A Burger King in Delaware was shut down earlier this week after video showed rodents scurrying among hamburger bun. An inspection report said, among other things, that rodent droppings were found inside the hamburger and chicken sandwich rolls. Droppings also were found behind fryers. The restaurant has since reopened.
EMBED More News Videos

Rodent infestation shuts down Burger King. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on June 6, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fooddelaware newsfoodratsrestaurantwaffle housebusinessSmyrna
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Del. Burger King reopens after video of rodents on hamburger buns
FOOD
This company is no longer paying for employees to eat meat
Papa John's to pull founder from marketing
McDonald's salads possibly linked to parasite, 100 sickened
'Do not eat this cereal': CDC links Honey Smacks, salmonella
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
More food
FOOD & DRINK
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Atlantic City's new Youyu Noodle Bar is inspired by Asian street food
New steakhouse American Cut debuts in Ocean Resort Casino
Get to know the freshest new eateries to debut in Ocean City
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News