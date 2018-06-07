TRAFFIC

3 vehicles destroyed in fiery crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township

EMBED </>More Videos

3 vehicles destroyed in fiery crash on Route 42 in Gloucester Township. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 4pm on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

Maggie Kent
GLOUCESTER TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --
Witnesses say as soon as they got close to a three-car pileup in Gloucester Township, New Jersey, they could feel the heat from the raging fire radiating through their car windows.

Black smoke billowed from the scene around 6:30 a.m. Thursday.

The vehicles were reduced to charred heaps of mangled metal and melted tires.

"It's used metal now. Take it to the shredder. That's what it's worth, scrap metal," said tow truck driver Thomas Bryant.

EMBED More News Videos

Fiery crash on Route 42: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018.



A silver Volkswagen rear-ended a Hummer as a Honda Pilot crashed into them.

State police believe one vehicle caught fire, then the flames spread to the other two vehicles. Troopers had to travel down the southbound lanes to get to the scene on the northbound side.

The crash at the intersection of Landing Road caused a backup for miles.


"Traffic was just backed up on 42, it was backed up on 41, every road around," said Bryant.

Bryant and his uncle, Bob, with National Towing, had the job of hauling the charred remains off the highway.

"It's rare that we go southbound on the northbound lanes and it's rare that you have a three car fire at the same time," Thomas Bryant said.

State police say each car was occupied by one driver. Thankfully everyone got out safely, but not without some struggle. The driver's side door of the SUV was stuck.

"She couldn't get out of the driver side so she had to climb across a vehicle to get out of the car and get away from the flames and all," said Bob Bryant.

Police say the drivers of the other cars stepped in to help each other get to safety.
Road crews will return to the accident scene to clean any leftover debris, like melted tire and metal on the roadway.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficn.j. newsnew jersey news
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Car crash leaves boat on I-495
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News