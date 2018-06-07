YouTube series star found stabbed to death in NYC home

NEW YORK CITY --
A man known for starring in a YouTube series was found stabbed to death inside his New York City home.

Friends identify the victim as 40-year-old Tyrone Fleming.

Police say the victim's body was discovered by his girlfriend around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Fleming worked for Consolidated Edison and is a father of two.

Police were called to Fleming's apartment in the Bronx after his girlfriend found him in a pool of blood, partially in the hallway of his building.

Fleming had been stabbed multiple times in the back.

Police say they have found surveillance video of someone dressed in all black leaving the building who is a potential suspect, but they have not released those images.

Fleming is well known to many as Tye Banga, after he starred in a YouTube series called '848,' a crime show set in the Bronx.

Friends say Fleming was a good person and they're not sure why someone would want to hurt him.

Police are continuing to search for clues in this case.

