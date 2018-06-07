Surveillance video released of South Philadelphia home invasion

Surveillance released in South Philly home invasion. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have released surveillance video of a violent home invasion robbery in South Philadelphia.

It happened around midnight Monday on the 2500 block of South Marshall Street.

Police say the 50-year-old male victim had just returned home from work.

Surveillance video shows as he was opening the front door, three suspects grabbed him from behind and forced their way inside at gunpoint.

Police say one of the suspects pistol-whipped the man as his wife, elderly father and four children were sleeping in the home. Family members tell Action News he suffered a gash to the head.

The family says the children, all under the age of 10, were woken up by the sound of their father being attacked. A family member, who did not want to be identified, told Action News the children were aware of what was going on.

"They witnessed it. They witnessed everything," the family member said.

Police say, after terrorizing the family, the suspects fled taking money and jewelry.

Authorities describe one of the suspects as a black male, 40 years of age, 5'10, medium build, balding with a goatee, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Anyone with information should call police at 215-686-3013/3014.

