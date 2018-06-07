PHILLY PROUD

Bucks County boy teaching classmates to choose kindness

EMBED </>More Videos

Bucks County boy teaching classmates to choose kindness - Rick Williams reports during Action News at 5pm on June 6, 2018. (WPVI)

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
A 5-year-old boy in Bucks County is teaching an entire school a very important lesson - to choose to be kind.

Logan Killeen has Treacher Collins Snydrome. In September, he will be starting kindergarten at Oxford Valley Elementary School in Fairless Hills, Pa.

The school decided to invite Logan for a special assembly in his honor on Wednesday.

The goal was to let all the students know what Logan has gone through and to show them that even if he may look different, he is still a regular kid inside just like them.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-events6abc CommunityPhiladelphia ProudPhilly Proudtreacher collins syndromestudentsschoolkindergartenchoose kindnessacts of kindnessFalls Township
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILLY PROUD
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Philly schools celebrates a new project at one of its high schools
Joining forces to fight back against violence
More Philly Proud
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News