U.S. & WORLD

Victim speaks out after FBI agent accidental shooting while dancing

EMBED </>More Videos

Victim speaks out after FBI agent accidental shooting. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on June 8, 2018. (WPVI)

DENVER, Colo. (WPVI) --
The man who was accidentally shot by a breakdancing FBI agent is now sharing his story.

Twenty-four-year-old Tom Reddington was sitting at a table at a bar in Denver on Saturday night when a bullet flew into his leg.

Police say the FBI agent dropped his gun after he did a backflip, and the weapon accidentally fired when he tried to pick it up.

Reddington heard a loud noise and thought it was a firework before he realized he'd been shot.

He said, "So I'm still thinking it's a firework and then as I look at my leg and I'm inspecting the brown residue, all of a sudden from the knee down it became came completely red. And then it clicked in my head, oh, I've been shot."

It's still unclear if the FBI agent will face any charges for the incident.

Investigators say the results of a blood-alcohol test are pending.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldFBIshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
FBI agent accidentally shoots bar patron when gun falls out of holster while dancing
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News