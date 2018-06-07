The man who was accidentally shot by a breakdancing FBI agent is now sharing his story.Twenty-four-year-old Tom Reddington was sitting at a table at a bar in Denver on Saturday night when a bullet flew into his leg.Police say the FBI agent dropped his gun after he did a backflip, and the weapon accidentally fired when he tried to pick it up.Reddington heard a loud noise and thought it was a firework before he realized he'd been shot.He said, "So I'm still thinking it's a firework and then as I look at my leg and I'm inspecting the brown residue, all of a sudden from the knee down it became came completely red. And then it clicked in my head, oh, I've been shot."It's still unclear if the FBI agent will face any charges for the incident.Investigators say the results of a blood-alcohol test are pending.------