Renting in Philadelphia: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Philadelphia if you've got a budget of $1,600/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
343 S. 18th St., #2 (Rittenhouse)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 343 S. 18th St. It's listed for $1,600/month for its 567-square-feet of space.
In the unit, there are air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a fireplace. Cats and dogs are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
2134 Locust St., #3F (Rittenhouse)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence over at 2134 Locust St. It's also listed for $1,600/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a decorative fireplace, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
9 N. Ninth St., #804 (Old City)
Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9 N. Ninth St. that's going for $1,595/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a residents lounge, assigned parking and secured entry. In the unit, there are air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, a breakfast bar and large windows. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
2127 Walnut St., #3R (Rittenhouse)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 2127 Walnut St. It's also listed for $1,595/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, exposed brick and ample natural light. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
1701 Green St. (Spring Garden)
Located at 1701 Green St., here's a 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,595/month.
The apartment features a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a loft area, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are welcome here.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
