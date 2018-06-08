HEALTH & FITNESS

Virtua Health debuts new pediatric mobile unit

EMBED </>More Videos

Virtua launches kids mobile unit - Ali Gorman takes you on a tour during Action News at 5pm on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Kids in underserved communities in our area will soon have better access to medical and dental care thanks to a new pediatric mobile services unit.

Virtua unveiled its new mobile unit on Thursday. It will start in the city of Camden and then branch out to neighboring communities in Burlington, Camden and Gloucester counties.

The unit is for kids from infant to five-years-old. Staff will offer developmental and wellness screenings, dental screenings, flu shots and testing for lead poisoning.

It's all thanks to the Joseph Lacroce Foundation. Families will also be given help to continue getting care.

"Thats sort of the difference if there are issues, we'll refer them right then and immediately make an appointment to dental or early intervention or the school district," said Maria Emerson, Pediatric Early Intervention at Virtua Health.

For more information: https://www.virtua.org/pediatricmobile

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealthcheck
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
What's the Deal: Lumos Yoga and Barre
Opioid Chat Special, July 19th from 7:30-8:15pm
Art of Aging: One man beats addiction to help others
Dieting at a young age can lead to bad relationships with food, experts say
Doctors warn of antibiotic overuse and misuse
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News