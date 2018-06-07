SOCIETY

NJ trooper pulls over retired officer who delivered him

EMBED </>More Videos

NJ trooper pulls over retired officer who delivered him. Aliicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

A New Jersey state trooper is referring to a traffic stop as a divine intervention after he pulled over a man for a minor traffic violation.

Trooper Michael Patterson explains that when he asked Matthew Bailly for his license and registration during that traffic stop in Kingwood Township, Hunterdon County, Bailly also handed him his retired Piscataway police department ID.

It turned out that Trooper Patterson is also from Piscataway, and they got to talking.

Patterson is from Poe Place, for Bailly, that name rang a bell.

"And his face lit up, why did I remember that street name? And then he said I had to deliver a baby when I was young on the job on that street in Piscataway. He goes as far as describing the house that I grew up in and then he said the baby's name was Michael, so I extended my hand and said - sir - my name is Michael Patterson, thanks for helping to deliver me," he said.

Their mouths drop and they instantly bonded.

Their history begins on October 5, 1991, when Michael's mom couldn't get to the hospital in time.

They got their families together, a story that starts at Michael's birth and is born again with this chance reunion.

Michael says he's very familiar with the story because his mother tells it to him every single year, it's a tradition.

If you're wondering whether he ended up giving Bailly a ticket for that minor traffic violation.

The answer is negative. He let him off the hook this time.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyn.j. newsnew jersey newsbaby delivery
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Show More
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
More News