6abc packs backpacks for PAL for Disney Day of Service

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --On this Disney Day of Service, we here at 6abc gave back to local students by supporting a backpack drive.
6abc presented the Police Athletic League of Philadelphia with a check for $5,000.
Along with the much-needed cash, our Disney volunteers also worked together at our studios today to pack up dozens of backpacks with school supplies.
6abc is proud to sponsor PAL all throughout the year.
Disney is the parent company of 6abc.
