2 killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Crashes involving motorcycles claimed two lives in different sections of Philadelphia on Thursday.
One of the crashes happened at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 46th Street and Girard Avenue.
Police said a 41-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Girard in a pack of riders.
When he tried to change lanes, he was hit by another biker, lost control and crashed into a tree.
He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.
Several hours earlier a motorcyclist was killed in an unrelated crash in Olney.
Police said a woman driving northbound on Rising Sun Avenue made a U-turn into the path of a motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old man.
The man died of his injuries.
No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate that crash.
