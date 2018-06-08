2 killed in separate motorcycle accidents in Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Two separate motorcycle deaths in Philly Thursday: as seen on Action News at 11 p.m, June 6, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Crashes involving motorcycles claimed two lives in different sections of Philadelphia on Thursday.

One of the crashes happened at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at 46th Street and Girard Avenue.

Police said a 41-year-old man was traveling eastbound on Girard in a pack of riders.

When he tried to change lanes, he was hit by another biker, lost control and crashed into a tree.

He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he later died.

Several hours earlier a motorcyclist was killed in an unrelated crash in Olney.

Police said a woman driving northbound on Rising Sun Avenue made a U-turn into the path of a motorcycle driven by a 27-year-old man.

The man died of his injuries.

No charges have been filed as police continue to investigate that crash.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsmotorcycle accident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News