Explore today's cheapest rentals in Graduate Hospital, Philadelphia

712 S. 16th St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Graduate Hospital has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and boasts excellent transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in Graduate Hospital look like these days--and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Graduate Hospital via rental site Zumper to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Philadelphia neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

621 S. 18th St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 621 S. 18th St., is listed for $1,095/month for its 600-square-feet of space.

In the second floor unit, anticipate air conditioning, carpeted floors, a dishwasher, generous closet space and built-in storage features. Cats and dogs are permitted here.

(See the complete listing here.)

1929 Christian St., #24




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom dwelling at 1929 Christian St., which is going for $1,150/month.

Building amenities include concierge service and on-site management. In the unit, expect carpeted floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

(See the full listing here.)

749 S. 23rd St.




Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 749 S. 23rd St.

In the second floor apartment, anticipate air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and bay windows. Pets are not welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

712 S. 16th St.




This one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, situated at 712 S. 16th St., is listed for $1,300/month.

The apartment features hardwood floors, a stove, wooden cabinetry, built-in shelves, a deck and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The building offers on-site management.

(See the listing here.)

620 S. 19th St.




Listed at $1,425/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 620 S. 19th St.

Apartment amenities include air conditioning, a fireplace, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Hoodline
