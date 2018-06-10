NOISE COMPLAINT

Another mystery explosion in Bucks County

EMBED </>More Videos

Another mystery explosion in Buck County. Watch this report from Action News at 4pm on June 8, 2018. (WPVI)

MILFORD TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Yet another mysterious explosion has rocked an upper Bucks County community.

Neighbors say the loud noise woke them up early Thursday morning in Milford Township.

There's a noticeable hole in the ground off Brick Tavern Road.

This is the latest in a string of more than 20 explosions that the FBI and local police are investigating between Bucks and Lehigh counties.

EMBED More News Videos

Officials qualify mysterious Bucks booms as explosions: Dann Cuellar reports on Action News at 11 p.m., May 29, 2018



They want to find whoever is responsible before someone gets hurt.

If you have any information, you are asked to give authorities a call at 1-800-426-TIPS.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pennsylvania newsexplosionnoise complaint
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
NOISE COMPLAINT
Mysterious Bucks County booms are explosions, officials say
Mysterious explosions heard in Bucks, Lehigh counties
'Full House' neighbors fed-up with Tanner-family visitors
More noise complaint
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News