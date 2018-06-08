6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS

Rakia Reynolds and the power of you

EMBED </>More Videos

Skai Blue Media CEO Rakia Reynolds tells how to discover your own personal brand and build self-confidence! (WPVI)

Rakia Reynolds is the founder and CEO of Skai Blue Media, an internationally recognized multimedia communications agency specializing in lifestyle, entrepreneurship, technology, social good, business, fashion and non-profit. Her clients include tennis great Serena Williams, Dell Computers and model Ashley Graham. She spoke to the Best of Class about how to discover their own personal brand and build self- confidence!

Rakia Reynolds
Founder/CEO, Skai Blue Media
SkaiBlueMedia.com
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationbest of class6abc Best of the ClassCamden
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Local schools' selections for 2018 Best of the Class
6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS
Best of the Class: How did you get to be the best?
Best of the Class: How do you plan to change the world?
Best of the Class: What do you think of the world today?
Best of the Class: My Future Plans
Watch Best of the Class: Describe Yourself
More 6abc Best of the Class
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News