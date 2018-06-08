6ABC BEST OF THE CLASS

Jefferson INNOVATION: Healthcare and Design

Dr. Ku and his associates discuss 3-D printing in medicine and starting new businesses in healthcare. (WPVI)

Dr. Bon Ku is the Assistant Dean for Health and Design and an Associate Professor at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University. He is a practicing emergency medicine physician and the founder and director of JeffDESIGN, a first-of-its-kind program in a medical school that teaches future physicians to apply human-centered design to healthcare challenges. Dr. Ku and his associates and students spoke about 3-D printing in medicine and starting new businesses in the healthcare field.

Jefferson INNOVATION: Healthcare + Design
Dr. Bon Ku & Team
