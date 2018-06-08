Media personality Stephanie Humphrey created a seminar called 'Til Death Do You Tweet'. The seminar, tailored to either students or parents, helps them understand the potential negative consequences of online behavior - especially through social media - and gives helpful advice on how young people can maintain a positive reputation in cyberspace.
Stephanie Humphrey
Tech Life Expert & GMA Contributor
