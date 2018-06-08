SOCIETY

Local Army veteran mom surprised with new car

EMBED </>More Videos

Local Army veteran mom surprised with new car. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on June 8, 2018. (WPVI)

FAIRLESS HILLS, Pa. (WPVI) --
A local US Army veteran and mother of three has a new set of wheels Friday, thanks to the kindness and generosity of a team of people in her town.

Tameka DuBose entered a contest at Essix Automotive Meineke in Fairless Hills, Bucks County.

The winner would get their car fixed up and tuned up for free.

Tameka won and Essix started to work on it. However, they found it was beyond repair, so here comes the twist to the contest:

"Once we evaluated the car it was in such bad shape that we decided to do one better and get them another car," said Meineke spokesman.

Tameka said, "It means a lot because you know that there are good people out there and blessings do come, pray on it and things happen."

Meineke says this was a team effort with donations coming in from car shops and vendors and used car lots in the neighborhood.

They say they are a family owned and operated by a former vet...so they are so proud to have helped Tameka and her family.

Tameka says she's so happy she has a more reliable car to get her kids where they need to go and hopes she will also get a better job.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societypennsylvania newsarmycarfeel goodgood newsPhilly Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News