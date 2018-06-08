Looking for a new bar? Wander in to Whitman's new spot: The Wander Inn

A new bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Whitman, called The Wander Inn, is located at 2500 S. Third St.
Its name is a homage to the famous jazz club in Point Breeze that closed after 70 years in 2003.
The neighborhood gastropub features homemade comfort food, draught beer, wine and cocktails. Check out the classic cheesesteak: shaved beef, charred onions and spicy mayo on a long roll.
The Wander Inn only has one review thus far from Kathy T.
She wrote, "Great neighborhood bar with good beer for good prices. Half-off happy hour is an amazing deal. The bartender was very friendly! The bar is surprisingly spacious and they have a pool table upstairs and outdoor seating."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. The Wander Inn is open from 4 p.m. - 2 a.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. - 2 a.m. on weekends.
