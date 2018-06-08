BUSINESS

Find pasture-raised meats and groceries at new Primal Supply Meats in South Philly

Photo: Chels C./Yelp

By Hoodline
Primal Supply Meats has opened its doors in South Philly with locally sourced, pasture-raised meats. Located at 1538 E. Passyunk Ave. in Passyunk Square, the shop stocks a full selection of fresh meat, as well as produce, cheese, bread and pantry goods.

The supplier -- helmed by butcher Heather Marold Thomason -- started as a subscription service for home cooks and a wholesaler for professional kitchens. Today, its brick-and-mortar shop offers custom cuts, housemade sausages, local produce, artisan grocery items and much more.

It's still early days for the fledgling business -- it's got just one review on Yelp thus far.

Toki W., who reviewed the new spot on June 4, wrote, "The store is impeccably clean and well-staffed. There's a wide selection of meat, and I've been told there's much more than what's in the display case. The strip steak I got was definitely something to write home about."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Primal Supply Meats is open from noon-8 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodline
BUSINESS
Marriott hotels eliminating plastic straws by 2019
The Action News Troubleshooters Take Action
Inspectors: Some N.J. boardwalk games not fair to players
Revenue at Pennsylvania's casinos creep to record high
American Airlines employee fired for helping colleague
More Business
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News