Battle continues over Philly Boys and Girls Club building

The battle over the Boys and Girls Club of Philadelphia, a 120-year old brick colonial revival in Germantown is whether it should be modernized or should it be razed and replaced with a 21st-century structure.Some community groups want a historic designation to preserve the structure with a major upgrade.Other community activists want to tear it down to make way for a shiny new building.The sometimes heated issue has been before the historic commission for a year.The warring sides remain at loggerheads.Attorney Daniel McElhatton of the Penn Knox Neighborhood Association said, "That is a proposal to put an elevator in and do other things to allow this building to be preserved and enhanced with modifications consistent with maintaining the building and enhancement. "Jerald Goodman, attorney for Boys and Girls Club said, "This structure itself has structural limitations. The floors are uneven, it has a huge atrium that is unusable and it's unsafe."The future of this building which serves some 7,000 youngsters has generated a lot of heat among Germantown activists, and it continued at today's hearing so the historical commission postponed a vote on whether to designate this building a historic site, therefore protected from the wrecking ball.Connie Winters of Germantown said, "This is really an important building on a small street that could not carry the traffic from extra usage, part of a significant neighborhood, a part of the historical context of Germantown. "Rev. Allan Robinson of New Bethel Church of Germantown said, "That building was state of the art back then. Allow the Boys and Girls Club to build a facility from the 21st century."After a year of negotiations, there are still no signs of compromise in the air. The historic commission told them to go back and keep trying for 90 more days.