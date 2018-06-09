Shelter Me: PSPCA celebrates Father's Day

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The Pennsylvania SPCA in Fishtown is celebrating Father's Day with a pizza and beer bash that benefits the animals in its care.
You can save lives by drinking beer and eating pizza. It's really that easy!
The Pennsylvania SPCA on Frankford Avenue in Fishtown is a satellite location that enables the rescue to save more lives.
"We wanted to be more in the city, where things are happening," said Gillian Kocher, the PSCPA's public relations director. "And that gives us the opportunity to open space at our Erie Avenue center."
Mostly cats reign at this family-friendly location.
"We also have dogs on the weekends come here," Kocher explained.
For Father's Day, June 16th, the SPCA is partnering with Porta, a Neapolitan pizzeria in Center City Philadelphia, for an event called Pops, Pints and Pups.
"People can come up and get a $2 Walt Whit beer, and all the proceeds will be donated to the Pennsylvania SPCA," said Kocher.
The pizza will be available on a pay-what-you-wish basis.
"So come in, enjoy a beer, enjoy a pizza and support the pups," said Kocher.
And you can also mingle with a few of the PSPCA's animals - like Roxy, who lives in the community window.
"She is a six-year-old short-haired domesticated cat," said Kocher.
Roxy came to the shelter when her person could no longer care for her.
"She's really sweet," said Kocher. "She has beautiful blue eyes, and we just want to get her back into a home as soon as possible because she's lived her whole life there."
Percy came from another shelter. He's just a year old.
"He's definitely going to have a lot of energy," said Koch.
Adele is a four-year-old beauty, a lap cat who came from the Cumberland County SPCA in South Jersey.
"Sometimes we find that black cats have a harder time finding homes out of shelters," Koch told us. "Some think black cats might be bad luck, but I think they're wrong."
If you are interested in adopting any of these animals, here's the link to the Pennsylvania SPCA's website.
And if you'd like us to share your shelter success stories, post a picture to the FYI Philly Facebook page using #6abcshelterme and tell us where you adopted your pet and how much they mean to you.
We'll be featuring your stories on upcoming Shelter Me segments.
ADDITIONAL INFO:
Pennsylvania SPCA - Fishtown Center
1546 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19125
https://www.pspca.org/
https://www.facebook.com/pspca.fishtown/
Porta Pizzeria
1216 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
https://pizzaporta.com/
Pops, Pints and Pups / Porta Pizzeria
1216 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
June 16th - All Day
---------------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps