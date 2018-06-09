U.S. & WORLD

Stolen pizza saves stray dog and 6 puppies

Stolen pizza saves stray dog and 6 puppies. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 5 a.m. on June 9, 2018. (WPVI)

SAN FRANCISCO (WPVI) --
A stolen slice of pizza led to a pretty adorable discovery, and likely saved a newborn litter of homeless puppies.

It all started a couple of weeks ago when a group of friends were eating lunch near San Francisco, California.

The group grew concerned after they noticed a dog snatch a slice of pizza, so they called animal control.

When the officer arrived, the dog led them to her litter, nestled among the tall grass.

The six puppies were only a week old at the time, and they have been recovering ever since at a shelter.

The puppies are now ready for adoption, and are named after the British royal family, with mom being named Queen Elizabeth.

