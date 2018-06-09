TRAFFIC

Overturned dump truck blocks multiple lanes on Route 422 in Montgomery County

Overturned dump truck blocks multiple lanes on Route 422 in Montco. Walter Perez reports during Action News at 10 p.m. on June 9, 2018. (WPVI)

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WPVI) --
Pennsylvania State Police were on the scene of a crash that closed the eastbound lanes of Route 422 in Montgomery County for several hours.

Police say the accident occurred just before 2 p.m. Saturday when a dump truck flipped over, taking out multiple lanes of the highway approaching the Oaks Exit.

It appeared to have gone over the railing resting on the median.

Injuries have been reported but no details have been released.

