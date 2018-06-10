FIRE

Woman, firefighter hurt in South Philadelphia fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Woman, firefighter hurt in South Philadelphia fire. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on June 10, 2018. (WPVI)

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A woman and a firefighter were hurt when flames broke out in a South Philadelphia home.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1800 block of South 22nd Street.

Officials say a 51-year-old woman and her adult children were asleep at the time the fire started. All of them were able to escape the home.

The woman, however, was taken to the hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

A firefighter suffered a cut to the hand while battling the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

