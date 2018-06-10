PHILLY PROUD

46th annual Bike-A-Thon honors Gary Papa

ACS bike-a-thon to the shore, as seen on Action News at 5 p.m., June 10, 2018 (WPVI)

Approximately 3,500 cyclists journeyed to the Jersey Shore to help fight cancer.

Shortly before the bike run began Sunday morning at the base of the Ben Franklin Bridge in Old City, Kathy Papa, the wife of former 6abc sports anchor Gary Papa, with her children at her side, cut the ribbon at the starting line. Gary passed away in 2009 after a long bout with prostate cancer.


6abc is partnering with the American Cancer Society for the 46th annual Bike-A-Thon. About 15 members of the 6abc team are taking part in memory of Gary, including sports anchor Jamie Apody and health reporter Ali Gorman. 6abc President and General Manager Bernie Prazenica was also on hand for the race.

Bike-A-Thon honors Gary Papa. Nydia Han reports during Action News Mornings on June 10, 2018.



The Bike-A-Thon is expected to raise about $1.4-million.

Since it started, the Bike-A-Thon has raised more than $25-million for the American Cancer Society.


