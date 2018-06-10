PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Sixers Dance Kid calls out Action News Morning Team

EMBED </>More Videos

Sixers Dance Kid offers to help Action News Morning Team 'floss.' Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on June 7, 2018. (WPVI)

It is the dance craze that your children have probably mastered.

Some of the Action News Morning Team tried to 'Floss' (also known as the Backpack Kid Dance) last week to varying degrees of success.
EMBED More News Videos

Action News Morning Team tries The Floss Dance on June 6, 2018.



The 'Sixers Dance Kid' Anthony Stuard has now called them out on Twitter.

Anthony told Karen Rogers he could teach all of them how to properly floss.


The 8-year-old from Philadelphia sent video of him demonstrating during a Philadelphia 76ers game last month.

The Action News Morning Team agrees they need all the help they can get with their dance skills.

------
Send a News Tip to Action Newsl
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News SportsPhiladelphia 76ersaction news mornings
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Action News Morning Team dances 'The Floss'
PHILADELPHIA 76ERS
Add Josh Hader to the long list who have been burned by social media
Raptors, Spurs finalizing Kawhi Leonard trade involving DeMar DeRozan
Nemanja Bjelica won't sign with 76ers, plans to stay in Europe
Philadelphia Sixers' owner donates to former wrestling team
Sixers execs felt they were in the running for LeBron James
More Philadelphia 76ers
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Show More
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Video released from Mayfair road rage shooting
More News